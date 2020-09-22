deadly shooting

17-year-old boy killed in east central Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 17-year-old boy driving through east central Fresno has died after a gunman opened fire at his vehicle near Washington and Barton.

Fresno investigators say the only witness - a teenage passenger in the vehicle - passed out when the gunfire erupted so they're still piecing together what led to the teen's death.

He was found by police about a street and a half away from where officers believe the shooting occurred.

They say his vehicle kept driving forward after he was shot, eventually coming to a stop in a hedge outside a nearby residence.

Officers started CPR and he was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Detectives found multiple shell casings nearby.

At this time, it's too early for officers to determine if the victim was targeted or if this shooting was gang-related.
