Man shot during fight in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man was shot in central Fresno on Monday morning.

It happened near the Sunnyside Car Wash at Shields and Moroa Avenues just after 2:30 am.

Investigators say two men were arguing over an alleged theft. One of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other in the leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

No one else was injured.

Police have not released a possible suspect description.
