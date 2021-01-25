Man shot during fight in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man was shot in central Fresno on Monday morning.It happened near the Sunnyside Car Wash at Shields and Moroa Avenues just after 2:30 am.Investigators say two men were arguing over an alleged theft. One of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other in the leg.The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.No one else was injured.Police have not released a possible suspect description.