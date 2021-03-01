shooting

19-year-old shot in central Fresno, police searching for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the suspect who shot a 19-year-old man in central Fresno on Monday morning.

It happened at San Pablo and McKinley Avenues just before 1:00 am.

Officers say the man was shot in the upper body. He was taken to a Fresno hospital and is expected to recover.

Investigators found two shell casings and say the suspect was last seen headed for Blackstone Avenue. No description has been provided.

Police interviewed witnesses and looked for surveillance videos that may have captured the attack.

Officials have not yet determined a motive for the attack.
