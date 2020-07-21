Man shot in the leg after argument in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man was shot during an argument in central Fresno on Tuesday morning.Police say they found a man shot in the leg inside a building under renovation on Belmont Avenue and Fulton Street around 4:50 am.Investigators say the man was inside when two others came through the back door. An argument erupted, and one of the men pulled out a gun and opened fire at the victim.The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno with non-life-threatening injuries.Officers say the other two men ran away after the shooting. Investigators are now canvassing the area in search of the suspects.