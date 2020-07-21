FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man was shot during an argument in central Fresno on Tuesday morning.
Police say they found a man shot in the leg inside a building under renovation on Belmont Avenue and Fulton Street around 4:50 am.
Investigators say the man was inside when two others came through the back door. An argument erupted, and one of the men pulled out a gun and opened fire at the victim.
The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers say the other two men ran away after the shooting. Investigators are now canvassing the area in search of the suspects.
Man shot in the leg after argument in central Fresno
