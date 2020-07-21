shooting

Man shot in the leg after argument in central Fresno

Fresno police are investigating after a man was shot during an argument with two other men in central Fresno.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man was shot during an argument in central Fresno on Tuesday morning.

Police say they found a man shot in the leg inside a building under renovation on Belmont Avenue and Fulton Street around 4:50 am.

Investigators say the man was inside when two others came through the back door. An argument erupted, and one of the men pulled out a gun and opened fire at the victim.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say the other two men ran away after the shooting. Investigators are now canvassing the area in search of the suspects.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralshots firedshootingman shot
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Judge's family shooting suspect possibly linked to Calif. death
Federal judge's son killed, husband shot in NJ; Suspect found dead
Man rushed to hospital after being found shot in leg in central Fresno
Federal judge's son killed, husband injured in shooting at NJ home, sources say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Local salon owners prepare to move their services outdoors after Gov. Newsom order
Extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits will this month
Fresno County serial school robber arrested
Central California coronavirus cases
Fresno Police investigating homicide after woman found dead in apartment
8-year-old boy, two others injured in central Fresno crash
Judge's family shooting suspect possibly linked to Calif. death
Show More
Newsom: Some California salons allowed to reopen outdoors
3 days after search called off, Thaddeus Sran still missing
Coronavirus vaccine trial shows 'dual immune response'
Local non-profit showing appreciation for first responders during pandemic
Mineral Fire: 28,500 acres burned, evacuation orders lifted
More TOP STORIES News