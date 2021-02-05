shooting

14-year-old shot in the leg while riding bike in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 14-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot in central Fresno on Thursday night.

Fresno police say two kids were riding their bikes near Shields and Vagedes Avenues around 5:45 pm when a man confronted them.

The suspect shot at the boys, and the 14-year-old was hit in the leg, officials said.

Investigators have not provided a description of the man. A motive for the shooting has not been determined.
