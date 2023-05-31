Ryan Overland named 9th head coach in Fresno State Baseball history

After the first official practice of the 2023 season, interim baseball coach Ryan Overland stopped by to talk about the upcoming Fresno State baseball season.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State Director of Athletics Terry Tumey has named Ryan Overland the head coach of the Bulldogs Baseball program.

After spending the 2023 season as interim head coach of the Diamond 'Dogs, Overland joins Pete Beiden, Bob Bennett and Mike Batesole as the ninth-ever coach to lead the team.

"After an extensive national search, it became clear that Ryan is the right coach to build upon our storied past and lead our baseball program into an exciting new era in our history," Tumey said.

Overland had spent 11 seasons as an assistant coach for Fresno State alongside Batesole, who retired at the end of 2022.

He led the Bulldogs to the Mountain West Championship tournament and an overall record of 30-27.

Overland is also an alumnus of Fresno State and the Diamond 'Dogs program. He was a catcher on the 2008 National Championship team.

"I am excited about Ryan being named the head baseball coach at Fresno State. He knows the expectations and the culture it takes to run a winning program firsthand. There is nobody better to lead the Bulldogs in this next chapter," said former Diamond 'Dog and current Yankee Captain Aaron Judge.

Overland is set to be officially introduced as the head coach in a news conference on Thursday at 11 a.m.