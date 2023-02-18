Good Sports: Former Valley high school athlete turns to passion for fashion

Ellard's ultimate vision is a chance to work with local high schools, giving Central Valley kids a style to call their own.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State men's basketball team passes the all-important "fit check," courtesy of a collaboration with downtown Fresno's boutique shop "Valley" and Fresno native turned designer Henry Ellard Jr.

"Passion for fashion, as they would say," he said.

The former Edison High football standout would follow that passion, learning the tricks of the trade in one of the fashion capitals of the world.

"New York is everything," he said.

Ellard would go from the stock rooms of Gucci to ops at Cartier.

With a growing desire to give back to his hometown, he opened up an art studio in downtown Fresno.

"It's going back, taking all my experiences, resources and bringing them back to the community," Ellard Jr. said.

In an effort to support local businesses and local athletes, Ellard saw Bulldog basketball as the perfect avenue to combine the two.

Ellard Jr. knows just how important that Bulldog stage can be.

His father, Henry Ellard Sr., is one of the greatest Fresno State football players of all time.

Before the basketball team's matchup against conference rival San Diego State this week, a slew of 'Dogs showed off their "Valley" purchases.

For Ellard, it's an easy collaboration for guys that know how to dress.

"To bring that here without forcing anything, wanted the players to be comfortable, catching them in their own element, and that's exactly what we did," he said.

Ellard was hoping the pregame drip could enhance the play on the floor.

"You look good, you play good," he said. "They already had the swag, they already had the drip going on, so it was nothing for them. They already had it going on."

Ellard's ultimate vision is a chance to work with local high schools like his alma mater, giving Central Valley kids a style to call their own.

