Bulldog Breakdown: Fresno State basketball preparing for Mountain West tournament

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The bracket is set for the men's Mountain West tournament, which is set to tip-off on Wednesday.

The 6th seeded Fresno State Bulldogs drew the lowest seed, #11 New Mexico, in the first round.

Like Coach Hutson said, the Bulldogs swept the regular-season series against the Lobos back in January.

If the Bulldogs were to move on, they would face #3 Colorado State in round 2.

For more on the men's team's chances, in the video above, we welcome in Marc Q. Jones from 940 ESPN.

We started Coach Q with what he saw from the Bulldogs stifling first-half defense versus Utah State.

