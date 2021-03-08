Bulldog Breakdown: Fresno State basketball preparing for Mountain West tournament

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The bracket is set for the men's Mountain West tournament, which is set to tip-off on Wednesday.
The 6th seeded Fresno State Bulldogs drew the lowest seed, #11 New Mexico, in the first round.
Like Coach Hutson said, the Bulldogs swept the regular-season series against the Lobos back in January.
If the Bulldogs were to move on, they would face #3 Colorado State in round 2.
For more on the men's team's chances, in the video above, we welcome in Marc Q. Jones from 940 ESPN.
We started Coach Q with what he saw from the Bulldogs stifling first-half defense versus Utah State.
