FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Valley Trophy stays in Fresno - as the Bulldogs end their 4-game losing streak against rival San Jose State. Some of the greatest Bulldogs players to ever grace the field show up for Davante Adams' jersey retirement - including his former and current teammate Derek Carr.