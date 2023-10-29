Bulldogs win in dramatic fashion, in control of own destiny with path to the MW title game

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On a night that saw Pat Hill enter Fresno State's Ring of Honor, the Bulldogs beat UNLV 31-24 on homecoming night thanks to a game-sealing interception from senior captain Levelle Bailey.

"Tale of two halves really," said head coach Jeff Tedford. "We came up with turnovers and made some plays they're a great football team awesome football game, we're fortunate to come out on top."

The Rebels were off to their best start since 1984 with their only loss coming to #2 ranked Michigan 35-7.

Mikey Keene made his return following an ankle injury that took him out in the team's loss at Wyoming. The redshirt sophomore came in with a record of 13-4 as a starting quarterback (5-1 at FS). He was 27/41 throwing for 256 yards, 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions in his return.

After a three and out from the Rebels, Keene capped a 11 play 81 yard drive by finding Tim Grear Jr. for a 31 yard strike, the first career TD for the sophomore WR.

The Rebels responded with a 41 yard strike to tie the game; Jayden Maiava connected to find Ricky White.

Following a TD on the opening drive, Keene threw for an interception and saw three first half punt with the team going just 2 for 6 converting third downs while UNLV was 7 for 11. That in part led to the Rebels taking a 17-7 lead into the break, the third time this season the Dogs trailed at the break (Purdue and Wyoming).

FS punted on its opening drive but after the ball was muffed and recovered by Stephen Comstock the Dogs were back in business. Keene connected with SJM grad Mac Dalena for a TD that made it 17-14 UNLV.

Dogs got the ball back after another three and out and Keene connected with Erik Brooks for a ten yard touchdown on third and goal to make it 21-17. On the ensuing possession, Dean Clark came away with his first interception in a Bulldog uniform. Dylan Lynch nailed a 36 yard field goal to make it 24-17 FS.

Then it was another FS takeaway on the ensuing Rebels play. Jai'Den Thomas fumbled before Clark recovered. Facing fourth and two at the UNLV 3, Jeff Tedford elected to go for it instead of taking the points. Keene found Malik Sherrod who dove for the pylon for a TD that made it 31-17 FS.

UNLV responded with a 7 play 70 yard drive to make it a one score game and were marching for more following a second interception from Keene. The Dogs defense came away with a fourth down stop at their own two yard line to give the ball back to the offense.

Needing another stop, senior captain Levelle Bailey came away with a game sealing interception with just three seconds left in regulation.

Up next, Boise State (4-4, 3-1) comes to the Valley for the program's first meeting since last year's MW title game. Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM on Saturday November 4.