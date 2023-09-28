  • Full Story

No credible threat found after evacuation of Fresno State dorms and dining hall

Thursday, September 28, 2023 9:02PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- No credible threat was found following the evacuation of the Fresno State dorms and dining hall.

Fresno State Police and Fresno Police have cleared the impacted buildings.

Fresno State says more information will be coming in a campus email.

Fresno State posted a Bulldog Alert just after 12:18 p.m. stating that the dorms and dining hall needed to be evacuated following a potential threat.

There is no confirmation of what threat police were investigating.

