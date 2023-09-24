Fresno State Football cracks AP Top 25 poll at No. 25

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For the first time this season the Fresno State football team makes the cut in the Associated Press' Top 25 Poll.

The Bulldogs woke up Sunday morning with a No. 25 ranking to their name. It's the program's first AP ranking since finishing #24 in the final poll last season.

Fresno State is starting off 4-0 for the first time since 2013 and currently holds the nation's second-longest win streak at 13 games, behind only the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs.

FS reached No. 25 following a dominating 53-10 win over the visiting Kent State Golden Flashes.

Next up for the 'Dogs is the start of the Mountain West conference games. Fresno State hosts a winless Nevada (0-4) team to open up conference play.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 30 at Valley Children's Stadium.