Fresno State snaps skid, Haener still 'week to week' ahead of New Mexico trip

Kickoff from University Stadium in Albuquerque is set for Saturday at 3:30 PT with the game broadcast on FS2.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Saturday's homecoming saw the return of some Bulldog legends.

"I'm trying not to get too emotional because honestly it's a lot but it's an amazing feeling," said former FS star wide receiver Davante Adams.

Back in Valley Children's Stadium, Adams' past and present quarterback, Derek Carr.

"He shocked me with that I didn't know he was coming," Adams said of his Raiders teammate.

Despite plane issues preventing him from speaking to the team pregame, Adams was able to make it in time to see his no. 15 jersey retired at halftime.

And on a night that saw so many offensive legends on the sidelines, it was the 'Dogs defense that shutout the San Jose State Spartans in the second half, enroute to a 17-10 win.

Highlights + video from Davante Adams jersey retirement

"What was evident was it was a team effort in all three phases of the game," head coach Jeff Tedford said Monday.

For the fifth straight week, Jake Haener's injury status is again described as 'week to week.'

Tedford saying of his senior signal caller, "He's chomping at the bit, but we just have to let Mother Nature do it's job and have that heal." #9 has been out with a reported high ankle sprain since the third quarter of the USC game in week 3.

In his absence, the team will again be led by sophomore Logan Fife, who picked up his first career win and was named offensive player of the week by the team.

"For him to keep his poise, hang in there, move the ball downfield and do some good things -- not perfect by a long shot, but there's a lot to deal with at quarterback with the pressures and against a great defense like that," Tedford said.

SUNDAY CHAT: Tedford talks about win v. San Jose State

This week's opponent, New Mexico (2-5), is coming off a 21-9 loss to New Mexico State. Tedford sees another challenge from a defense led by Rocky Long, a unit currently ranked fourth in the Mountain West.

"For years, every time you play this scheme, Rocky's scheme, you run up against the same stuff," Tedford said of the Lobo defense. "It's very similar to playing against Air Force and the option to try and simulate the option in practice. You cannot do it the way they do it."

https://twitter.com/FresnoStateFB/status/1582041297786765314

David Perales has been named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week following a career-high four sacks and five tackles for loss against San Jose State.

It's the first weekly honor for a Bulldog player this season and the first in the career of the senior defensive end from Merced.

Meet the Bulldog: David Perales

His four sacks were second-most in a game among all FBS players this season and the most by a Bulldog since at least 2000.

