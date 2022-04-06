Fresno State academic senate says Castro should not hold rank of tenured professor

The resolutions also included a vote of "no-confidence", as Castro remains in an executive transition program through February 2023.
The draft of the no-confidence resolution stated that Castro does not deserve to hold the rank of a tenured professor.
Further resolutions called for a thorough review of current training for Title 9 staff and acknowledged harm resulting from sexual harassment by former vice president of student affairs, Frank Lamas.
Castro resigned as CSU Chancellor earlier this year after a report detailed his handling of allegations against Lamas, who received a $260,000 settlement when leaving the university.
The CSU Board of Trustees has since launched an independent investigation into the university.