Fresno State academic senate says Castro should not hold rank of tenured professor

FRESNO. Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State's academic senate passed three new resolutions related to the university's handling of sexual harassment allegations under former president, Dr. Joseph Castro.

The resolutions also included a vote of "no-confidence", as Castro remains in an executive transition program through February 2023.

The draft of the no-confidence resolution stated that Castro does not deserve to hold the rank of a tenured professor.

Further resolutions called for a thorough review of current training for Title 9 staff and acknowledged harm resulting from sexual harassment by former vice president of student affairs, Frank Lamas.

Castro resigned as CSU Chancellor earlier this year after a report detailed his handling of allegations against Lamas, who received a $260,000 settlement when leaving the university.

The CSU Board of Trustees has since launched an independent investigation into the university.

