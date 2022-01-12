fresno state

Fresno State requiring students, staff to wear surgical-grade, KN95 masks on campus

Fresno State holding classes virtually from January 20-28

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Anyone who steps foot onto Fresno State's campus will need to wear a surgical-grade or KN95 face mask, the university announced.

In an email to the university's students, faculty and staff, administrators said the specific masks will be required for all, regardless of vaccination status.

The new rule goes into effect on January 18, the first day of the spring semester. Administrators say it's in response to the latest surge of coronavirus cases, most of which are the more contagious Omicron variant, and recent guidance from local health officials.

Last week, Fresno State announced that classes would begin virtually from January 20 to January 28 in response to the surge.

University officials say free surgical-grade masks will be available to students at several locations on campus, including the Student Recreation Center, the library and the University Student Union.

California State University is also requiring all students and staff to get their COVID-19 booster shots.

