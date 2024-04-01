Quincy Pondexter says he was 'not granted interview' with Fresno State Men's basketball

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State men's basketball program is still looking for a new head coach after parting ways with Justin Hutson more than two weeks ago.

In that time, San Joaquin Memorial graduate and eight-year NBA veteran, Quincy Pondexter, has expressed his desire to get a shot at the job - even getting support from Fresno native and former US Open tennis champ, Sloane Stephens, on Friday.

Despite local support, Action News has learned from Pondexter's agent that the 36-year-old was not offered an interview with the Bulldogs due to what he says is a lack of coaching experience.

In a statement sent to Action News, Pondexter says:

"I love Fresno and Fresno State and I would love the opportunity to make my case to be the Bulldogs' next head coach, but, unfortunately, I was not granted an interview due to the fact there is a minimum requirement of 5 years NCAA coaching experience (I currently have 3 years). I wish Fresno State basketball great success in the future."

Via the Fresno State careers page, the program says a candidate must have a minimum of five years of experience coaching men's basketball at the NCAA or professional level.

Pondexter spent the last three seasons as an Assistant Coach with the University of Washington, his collegiate alma mater.

Bulldog Assistant Coach George Aramide was announced as the program's Interim Head Coach on March 23.

Action News has reached out to Fresno State to confirm if five years of coaching experience is a requirement.

