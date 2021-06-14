Ex-Fresno State professor's play urges Latino community to get vaccinated

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former Fresno State professor is using his talents to encourage the Latino community to get vaccinated against COVID-19.Juan Herrera is the director of the play 'Vacunate Prudencio' which translates to 'Please get a vaccine'.The play was performed on Sunday at the Madera Swap Meet.Herrera says the play is about embracing the community and coming together."It really is about caring for our communities and embracing our communities and wanting our communities to live, to stay alive, to get vaccinated so our families are whole and not torn apart by this virus," he says.They are performing the play at various rural communities and next Saturday will be at the Arvin Community Center.