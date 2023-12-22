Fresno State awarded $1.25 million to fund scholarships for future special education teachers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State is aiming to get more students in a cap, gown and hood with their Master's Degrees in Special Education.

Assistant Professor of Special Education Kristina Rios says there's data showing many schools are struggling to fill the special education positions.

"When we look at California alone, about eight out of 10 schools are in dire need of credentialed special education teachers," Rios said.

Now, the Kremen School of Education and Human Development is working to close that gap by giving students the opportunity to continue their education free of charge.

"This alleviates a barrier not just for the students, but the families," Rios said.

The US Department of Education for Project ACCESS recently awarded Fresno State's special education program nearly $1.25 million.

It will fully fund 16 students and provide one-on-one support as they pursue their master's degree and credential.

To be eligible, students must have their associate's degree or must complete their sophomore year.

Associate Professor of Literacy Early Special Bilingual Education Kimberly Coy says the program is looking for students who put their education on pause and want to return, minority students, or students with disabilities.

"We want a diverse student population. It's better for them, it's better for us, it's better for the students that they serve," Coy said.

Coy says a highlight of Fresno State's program is that many of the classes students take for their credential also count toward their master's degree.

"We integrate it, we get you pushed through and we get you a lot of experience so by the time you're done with your credential, you're also done with your masters," Coy said.

Coy says the goal is to prepare students for their future career and also for the doctoral program on campus, if they want to continue their education.

As a way to ensure the Central Valley will benefit, graduates of the program will be required to work in the area for a period of time.

"Scholars will be funded for four years and, for every year they're funded, they are required to give back a year in the community here teaching, so a total of four years," Rios said.

Applications for the scholarship open in January.

