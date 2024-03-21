Athletic Director Terry Tumey out at Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Athletic director Terry Tumey is out at Fresno State, in a move that both parties are calling "mutually agreed" upon.

Tumey has been the university's athletic director since August of 2018.

Fresno State has announced Rob Acunto as the interim Director of Athletics. Acunto has been with Fresno State since last August and served as the Deputy Director of Athletics.

During his tenure, Tumey secured a deal with Adidas for athletic gear and more.

Some of the coaches hired during Tumey's tenure include Kalen DeBoer and Jeff Tedford. DeBoer is currently the head football coach at the University of Alabama.

Tumey also hired Leisa Rosen, who led the volleyball program to an NCAA Tournament appearance in her first year.

However, also under his tenure, the university cut its varsity lacrosse, men's tennis, and wrestling.

Under his tenure, the Bulldogs were unable to secure a move to a bigger conference amid a shuffling across the wider college sports landscape.

Tumey also launched the athletic department's "Elevate" campaign, which has yet to see any major success. The plan for improvements to athletic facilities had a questionable financing plan. On top of that, voters twice rejected Measure E, a plan to add a sales tax in Fresno County to fund those and other improvements.

In a statement on X, Tumey said, "It has been an honor to serve the Fresno State community with integrity for the past six years. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to be a part of this valley that remains undefeated in its support of athletics. I am proud of our accomplishments and the high levels of success our programs achieved in competition, in the classroom, and in our community. I want to offer my sincerest appreciation to all of the student-athletes, coaches, staff members, and supporters for their efforts to push Fresno State Athletics forward during my tenure. We have faced and defeated many challenges. And although much remains to be done, I leave with confidence that our contributions have made a positive impact on the lives of others."

Fresno State President Dr. Saul-Jimenez Sandoval also released a statement, saying: "I want to share with you that Director of Athletics Terry Tumey and I have mutually agreed that he will be leaving Fresno State to pursue other opportunities. We are working together on a transition plan to ensure that we have continuity of leadership in the Athletics Department. I sincerely appreciate Terry's six years of dedicated service to Fresno State and the support he has provided to our campus, community, and most importantly, to our student-athletes. We wish Terry all the best for a fulfilling future."

