Fresno State extending virtual learning to February 7

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State is extending its virtual learning period for students.
Tuesday, the university announced in-person learning will resume on February 7.
Initially, the plan was for students to return on January 31.
The campus offices and resources will still be open.
There is also free COVID-19 testing available for students, faculty and staff at the Student Recreation Center.
All CSU schools will require everyone get a booster shot this semester.
