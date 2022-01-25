Fresno State extending virtual learning to February 7

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State is extending its virtual learning period for students.Tuesday, the university announced in-person learning will resume on February 7.Initially, the plan was for students to return on January 31.The campus offices and resources will still be open.There is also free COVID-19 testing available for students, faculty and staff at the Student Recreation Center.All CSU schools will require everyone get a booster shot this semester.