Bulldog Breakdown: Fresno State Women's Volleyball journey to NCAA tournament

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresh off a Mountain West Championship win, the Fresno State Women's Volleyball team is going to the NCAA Tournament.

The Bulldogs learned Sunday afternoon they will be taking on the No. 1-seeded Stanford Cardinals. This will mark Fresno State's fifth appearance in the tournament, the first since 2002.

First-year head coach Leisa Rosen is getting ready for the big dance by treating the Cardinals like any other opponent.

"We believe in (the team), they believe in themselves," Rosen said. " That's a great cycle that we want to continue to advance.

The Bulldogs earned its NCAA tournament spot in five dramatic sets Friday, beating the Colorado State Rams 3-2 in Las Vegas.

Tipoff between Fresno State and Stanford is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m.