Fresno family escapes ceiling collapsing in apartment during storm

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the storm rolled through Central California, a roof leak forced Chasity Lopez and her husband, Omar into the living room.

While the couple and their three-month-old baby were asleep Monday morning, the ceiling came crashing down.

"In my mind, I thought she was going to die," Chasity said. "I thought we were all going to die from this roof collapse."

The Lopez family worked several side jobs to save up for the deposit and hoped to make this their home after a long search for an affordable apartment.

"This is my home," Chasity said. "This is where my baby was. I wanted to raise her here. It's tough now. I don't even know what to do."

The ceiling collapsed in several units. Debris was scattered all over the furniture.

Chasity says JD Home Rentals is putting them in a Motel 6 for the night but she doesn't know where her family will go until the ceiling is fixed.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help make ends meet.

We did call JD Home Rentals but they were not available for comment.

As renters try to figure out their living situation, they were just notified that their monthly rent will be going up.
