FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A thrift shop in Fresno's Tower District is putting a spotlight on small businesses on Saturday.Neighborhood Thrift is hosting its World Famous Bag Sale on Saturday from 10 am until 7 pm.Shoppers are encouraged to fill up a bag to the brim and then pay a flat rate of $10.Neighborhood Thrift says it's excited to bring the opportunity back to the community after having to cancel last year.If you plan to grab your own bag, make sure to bring a mask.They are required inside the store, regardless of vaccination status.