Southeast Fresno traffic light loses power after vehicle crashes into pole

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A southeast Fresno traffic light is down and a couple hundred PG&E customers are without power after a car hit a power pole in southeast Fresno.

The utility company's website says roughly 280 customers lost power in the area.

The traffic light at Kings Canyon Road and Maple Avenue has also lost power. Drivers in the area should use caution.

Crews are working to restore power, and the estimated time of restoration is at around 7 a.m.
