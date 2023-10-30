Parents concerns grow as deadline to avoid Fresno Unified teacher strike approaches

Although Fresno Unified and the FTA had a productive meeting on Saturday, parents' concerns about a potential teacher strike begins to grow.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Parents are reacting to the looming Fresno Unified teacher strike.

"I plan on not taking my child to school that day," said Fresno Unified parent, John Acosta.

The Fresno Teachers Association and the school district have been at odds for over 18 months, trying to negotiate a new contract for educators.

"I fully support our teachers. I think they do a wonderful job. I believe they deserve better pay and more support," said Acosta.

John Acosta has a third grader within the Fresno Unified School District. He says he's concerned about his child's safety in school during a strike.

But Acosta is not the only one showing support for educators.

Fresno City Council Member, Mike Karbassi released a statement, it says in part, "My teachers taught me to do what's right and that's why I'm standing with our teachers. They are bringing to light key issues like class sizes and Special Education caseloads, both of which are critical to better performance and a stronger future for Fresno."

Karbassi is the only elected official in Fresno to publicly take a side as negotiations continue.

And as we inch closer to a possible strike, district officials continue to prepare for educators to leave the classroom.

"We do expect a decline in attendance. That being said, we are planning for 85% attendance-making sure that we are covering our bases, and our classes are covered and ready to continue learning." said Chief Communications Officer, Nikki Henry.

The district said it will have over 2500 administrators and credentialed substitute teachers filling in for educators if they hit the picket lines.

On Friday, the Fresno Area Substitute Teachers Association said it would continue to support teachers but wanted to reassure parents, students would have subs in the classroom in the event of a strike.

"Every family has to make the right decision for them, but we want to make sure that instruction continues. Our kids can't lose any more instructional time, especially after the pandemic,"

FTA and Fresno Unified met for more negotiating on Saturday. Henry said the meeting was productive. The district said it will meet with FTA negotiators tomorrow in hopes of coming to common ground on this new contact and avoiding a strike.

