Union for Fresno substitute teachers to not cross picket lines if FTA strike occurs

FASTA says its members voted unanimously to stand in solidarity with the FTA and not cross picket lines.

Fresno Unified has responded by filing an injunction against the group for allegedly violating their contract.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Thursday, Fresno Area Substitute Teachers Association (FASTA) released a statement asking its members to stand with educators at the picket line if a strike commences on November 1.

"I think it's an important moment of solidarity and unity with our guest teachers, our substitutes," said Fresno Teachers Association President Manuel Bonilla.

Bonilla says that with this decision, many classroom subs won't be the ones students or administrators are used to seeing regularly.

"Our community needs to reach out to Superintendent Nelson and the board because now when we don't have those regular guest teachers, it's left with strangers that took a four-hour orientation," said Bonilla.

Fresno Unified said that downplays the training all subs will need, which includes a college education and passing the state exam.

The district also filed a complaint with the Public Employee Review Board, saying FASTA violated the terms of their contract with the district.

In a statement, FASTA says in part, quote:

"The FASTA chapter has not called for an official sympathy strike. We continue to express our support for FTA Teachers, and encourage our Substitute members to exercise their conscience to honor the picket line... which is their individual statutory right under the Educational Employment Relations Act (EERA)."

According to Fresno Unified, only 2% of current FASTA union members participated in the unanimous vote to not cross the picket lines.

"We know that that vote is not representative of the more than 2,000 subs that are ready to go and take care of our kids during a strike," said Fresno Unified Chief Communications Officer Nikki Henry.

Henry explained recent negotiations with FASTA have centered around a strike, noting it was the group that bargained for paying subs $500 daily.

"They just signed a side letter with us on October 17 accepting the $500 a day pay for supporting during a strike," said Henry. "In their contract, there's a very strong no-strike clause, basically. It says under no circumstances while you're in a closed agreement are you able to strike, and you cannot strike on behalf of any other unions either."

A current Fresno Unified substitute we spoke to says he will stay in the classroom during a strike.

He asked us to keep his identity private because he would be crossing picket lines. He believes it's essential to focus on students.

"They need the opportunity to be successful. And disruptions of this type would certainly affect those young people that want to continue with their education," said the substitute.

As Fresno Unified and the FTA continue to negotiate, parents are on edge and some do not plan on sending their kids to school if a strike happens.

"Not if they can't give us a formal answer about what's going to happen with our children because I just don't feel safe," said Heidi Bryant, a parent.

"It shouldn't have to come to this, because now our children are being impacted," added another parent, Danielle Winn.

Johnny Estrada says his grandson is a baseball player at Bullard High School and will be at school during the strike.

"There are rules if you don't attend so many percentages of the classes a day you can't participate in extra-curricular activities," said Estrada.

Parents like Winn say they just want educators and the district to get back to caring for their children.

"Get it together, it's important that they get this done as soon as possible," said Winn.

With a counter proposal on the table from FTA, negotiations have continued through Thursday.

We asked both FTA and Fresno Unified when they plan to meet next, but no date has been set.

