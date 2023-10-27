Fresno Teachers Association working to keep parents informed ahead of pending strike

Members of the Fresno Teachers Association are keeping the public informed ahead of a pending strike.

Members say parents within the district have been instrumental in explaining to teachers what needs to change.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Members of the Fresno Teachers Association are keeping the public informed ahead of a pending strike.

Teachers took part in an informational picket at Winchell Elementary School in southeast Fresno Friday morning.

They wanted to explain their priorities to families within the Fresno Unified School District as the strike deadline approaches.

Those priorities include reducing class sizes, reducing caseloads for special education programs, maintaining an employee health fund and paying educators a wage that keeps up with inflation.

"I hope that the result is that the community is not only more well-informed, which I think that they are already, but they are reaching out to the board of trustees and superintendent Nelson and say these are our priorities too," says FTA President Manuel Bonilla. "Let's make this happen and avert a strike."

Bonilla says they have met with the union throughout the week and hope to make a compromise that also meets the needs of students.

If an agreement is not reached, FTA members will go on strike on November 1.

For more on the potential Fresno Teachers Association strike, click here.

