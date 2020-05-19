fresno unified school district

Fresno Unified converts school buses into WiFi hotspots for distance learning students

Ordinarily, school buses carry students to allow them to go to class, but these are not ordinary times.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ordinarily, school buses carry students to allow them to go to class, but these are not ordinary times.

That's why Fresno Unified has unveiled two buses that instead carry the internet to students, allowing them to connect with online classes.

The buses, equipped with WiFi routers, will be parked at Kirk Elementary School, and students will be able to sit socially distant from one another near the bus to work on their laptops or tablets.

The buses will be available from May 20 to May 22, and May 26 to May 29, from 10 am to 1 pm.

Fresno Unified safety staff will also be at the elementary school to offer supervision for the students.

The district has not required its students to finish their work for the remainder of the academic year; however, new lessons are available for them to work on each week campuses are closed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnosocial distancingeducationcoronavirusfresno unified school district
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
Senior Spotlight: Sunnyside's Jessica Valles is a three-time Valley champion and dedicated dancer
Fresno Unified moves forward with plans for virtual graduations
Senior Spotlight: Bullard's Student Body President Bailey Arreola is a multi-sport athlete
Senior Spotlight: Edison soccer star Abby Borchers takes her talent to Cal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed, 1 critically injured in Tulare County crash, CHP says
Central California coronavirus cases
1 killed, 2 injured in two-vehicle crash in Kings County
Mariposa Co. man wants apology from nursing home as he believes wife died from COVID-19
Man stabbed multiple times in southwest Fresno
Madera man found beaten in central Fresno, police say
New CA guidelines to allow most counties to relax stay at home orders
Show More
IRS to add phone operators to answer stimulus check questions
Pier 1 Imports to close all stores, cease retail operations
Airline passenger voices concern about social distancing on Fresno flight
Councilmember Luis Chavez proposes changes to Fresno's shelter-in-place order
Police: Man shot during fight in Visalia
More TOP STORIES News