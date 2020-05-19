Fresno Unified converts school buses into WiFi hotspots for distance learning students

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ordinarily, school buses carry students to allow them to go to class, but these are not ordinary times.That's why Fresno Unified has unveiled two buses that instead carry the internet to students, allowing them to connect with online classes.The buses, equipped with WiFi routers, will be parked at Kirk Elementary School, and students will be able to sit socially distant from one another near the bus to work on their laptops or tablets.The buses will be available from May 20 to May 22, and May 26 to May 29, from 10 am to 1 pm.Fresno Unified safety staff will also be at the elementary school to offer supervision for the students.The district has not required its students to finish their work for the remainder of the academic year; however, new lessons are available for them to work on each week campuses are closed.