New project brings faster internet to Fresno Unified schools, nearby neighborhoods

More Fresno Unified students are getting access to faster internet, setting them up for success in and out of the classroom.

This will allow homes near 21 Fresno Unified campuses to access internet services for free, ending so-called "fiber deserts."

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More Fresno Unified students are getting access to faster internet, setting them up for success in and out of the classroom.

On Monday, the district announced the completion of a leased underground fiber project, bringing high-speed internet to neighborhoods -- many in southwest Fresno.

The project installed 110 miles of new fiber underground.

This will allow homes near 21 Fresno Unified campuses to access internet services for free, ending so-called "fiber deserts."

"What you got on the internet was directly attributable to what zip code you lived in, so just further reinforced systemic inequities across our system," says Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson.

The district says the network at elementary campuses is now 100 times faster, 20 times faster at middle schools and 40 times faster at high schools.

This allows for more digital learning options and advanced streaming and programs.

Fiber is also more reliable, so networks at schools are less likely to go down.

The project was done in partnership with the City of Fresno and local company CVIN.

The district says the decision to lease the undergound fiber also saves taxpayers $40 million.