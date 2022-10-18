Former Fresno Unified principal charged with child abuse to appear in court

Vollhardt can be seen on video taken from a security camera inside the school's cafeteria shoving a then 10-year-old student.

Brian Vollhardt, the former principal of Wolters Elementary School, is scheduled to appear in Fresno County Superior Court Tuesday.

Vollhardt can be seen on video taken from a security camera inside the school's cafeteria, aggressively shoving a then 10-year-old student with special needs to the ground.

That happened in June. Now, Vollhardt is the vice principal at Tranquillity High School in Golden Plains Unified School District - though he was placed on administrative leave last month after the video came out.

That's not enough for the victim's family and their supporters.

"Across the nation, we're standing. We're going to make sure his credentials get revoked," said Dr. Floyd Harris Jr. of the National Network in Action.

After the incident, Fresno Unified says it notified the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing about Vollhardt's behavior.

But the CTC website still shows he has an active credential -- with no adverse reports.

"I don't even know who gave him credentials. But I'd like to know who gave him credentials, cause he don't need to work with nobody's kids," said Ann Frank, the guardian of the victim.

She says she's thankful she listened to her son when he told her Vollhardt pushed him and that it was caught on camera.

"We have to be the advocate for our children. When something's going wrong, we have to pay attention to these kids," said Frank.

Monday evening, supporters held a protest in downtown Fresno, calling for justice to be served.

"We want to send a message to every other teacher. If you put your paws on our children unjustly, you've got to deal with us. That's not a threat -- that's a promise," said Harris.