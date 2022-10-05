Fresno Unified announces $20 million donation from the MacKenzie Scott Foundation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Unified School District announced Wednesday that it has received a $20 million donation from the MacKenzie Scott Foundation.

Scott, the billionaire philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon's Jeff Bezos, is now the largest donor in Fresno Unified's history.

District leaders say the money will go towards the creation of The Foundation for Fresno Unified Schools, which will help fund high-impact investments aimed at supporting students' success.

