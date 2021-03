FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified School District is making sure students have access to healthy food over spring break.On Monday, March 29, there will be meal distributions at dozens of schools throughout the district from 7:00 am to 9:00 am.Children and their families can pick up eight days worth of breakfast and lunch.The distributions will be at over 30 elementary schools, nearly a dozen middle schools and five high schools. Click here to see the full list of schools.