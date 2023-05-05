WATCH LIVE

Fresno Unified offering free camps for students this summer

Camps will include Rock Climbing, STEM Exploration, World of Aviation, Junior Chef Academy and much more.

Friday, May 5, 2023 6:57PM
Spring is the time to start thinking about summer camps. Fresno Unified will provide nearly 70 free camps for its students this year.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Spring is the time to start thinking about summer camps.

Fresno Unified will provide nearly 70 free camps for its students this year.

They'll be held at locations throughout the community, including Arte Americas, Fresno State and the San Joaquin River Parkway.

Past participants say it's a fun way to learn and meet other students from throughout the district.

Camps will include Rock Climbing, STEM Exploration, World of Aviation, Junior Chef Academy and much more.

Registration will start Monday, May 8 and close on May 19.

Summer Camps will run July 10 through July 28 and are each one week long.

