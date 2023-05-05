Fresno Unified offering free camps for students this summer

Spring is the time to start thinking about summer camps. Fresno Unified will provide nearly 70 free camps for its students this year.

Camps will include Rock Climbing, STEM Exploration, World of Aviation, Junior Chef Academy and much more.

They'll be held at locations throughout the community, including Arte Americas, Fresno State and the San Joaquin River Parkway.

Past participants say it's a fun way to learn and meet other students from throughout the district.

Registration will start Monday, May 8 and close on May 19.

Summer Camps will run July 10 through July 28 and are each one week long.