FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno Unified teacher was arrested earlier this week for allegations of child abuse, police confirmed to Action News on Thursday.Authorities say officers and Child Protective Services agents responded to an incident on Tuesday just after 9 pm.They arrested 43-year-old Jammie Barker. No further information about the case was released.Barker was booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of child endangerment. She has since bonded out.Barker is currently a teacher at Roosevelt High School in southeast Fresno.Action News has reached out to Fresno Unified for comment but has not yet received a response.