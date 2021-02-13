Valley couples say 'I do' during pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wedding vows are being said more often now at the Fresno County Clerk's office."We decided we are not going to put our lives on hold because of the pandemic. We love each other and we want to be together forever, pandemic or not," said Megan Perez Ledbetter.Cesar Perez and Megan Perez Ledbetter exchanged their vows on the Friday before Valentine's Day.About 40 couples made appointments.The office has seen about a 34 percent increase in wedding ceremonies this month from last year at the same time.Dress designer Daughters of Simone in Central Fresno, have seen more people ordering dresses."We were having one of the best years on record when the pandemic happened and then everything just came down to a trickle. In the last month or so, we've seen a big rush of brides coming through. They're feeling more comfortable planning their weddings," said Brittany Castanos, Daughters of Simone Owner/Co-designer.Their custom dresses and gowns can take time to order, so they think people are getting prepared now.Event venues like Double B Ranch in Coarsegold have seen interests in their outside space."Yeah, we have weddings scheduled starting in March to this. They're already calling and looking into next year," said Amy Broadley, Double B Ranch.Rental businesses like Expo Events and Tents have seen people celebrate love on small and big ways. They've even created to-go kits."Our phones are ringing again, thank goodness. People are calling. Brides are asking what's available," said Mario Viramonte, Expo Events & Events CEO.One Fresno bride still remembers her summer wedding fondly when she took her vows in front of a small group of family."It's more of if the world is going to go up in flames, then at least we're going to be together through all of it," said Ellena Sweet.During this pandemic, many say the commitment is all that matters.Many say their weddings will be an unforgettable day in an unforgettable year.