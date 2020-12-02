Fresno event planner selected to help with White House Christmas decorations

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This year's White House Christmas decorations have a little Fresno flavor.Local event planner Kim Rocca was selected out of over 8,000 applicants to help ring in the holiday season.Rocca said, "It was definitely a dream come true. It was a huge bright light in 2020. In all of the chaos, it was nice to have something to look forward to as we end this year."Rocca owns Kimberly Joy Events and Design. She and her mother were among the 80 people decorating the White House.Kim did not catch a glimpse of President Trump.She added, "But we did have a very warm welcome by Melania at the guest reception. To be six feet away from any first lady in a sitting presidency is truly amazing."Melania Trump and White House designers planned the themes of each room but needed a team to put the plan into place.Rocca was assigned to five areas including the Vermeil room, or first lady's room.Kim said, "It's also where the Jackie O portrait hangs very famously and in that room, our task was creating a JFK theme as he is the ornament of the year."Rocca said she was tested for COVID before she could enter the White House. She also wore a mask and the volunteers were safely spaced out.It was an unforgettable experience. Kim said, "Just to walk those halls. They gave you a very upfront talk about how anything you walk by Abraham Lincoln could have walked by."Kim Rocca enjoyed decorating what she called "a living museum."