Fresno youth leaders call for less policing, more programs

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Youth leaders in the community want city officials to do more to keep kids out of trouble.During a Fresno City Council meeting on Thursday, community leaders brought up several ways officials could make Fresno a safer place for at-risk youth.Some of the ideas include less policing and more programs.This comes after some of the most violent months in the city's history.Camron Evans said he wants to see more positive influences and people among the youth, instead of psychologists of more police on campuses.Other ideas suggested were safe spaces for rivals to meet and discuss issues, more community programs, and free transportation for youth.Members of the council say extra funding might help in making some of these requests become a reality.Fresno City Council president Miguel Arias said he wants organizations to step up, and help the city create programs to keep kids busy and out of trouble once community centers open."The city received additional amounts. I see this as an opportunity to put this back in programming to help mitigate violence," he said.Arias is now calling for a sub-committee to come together, and help create a proposal the city can vote on during their next meeting on November 19th.