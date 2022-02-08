Frontier Airlines ending services at Fresno Yosemite International Airport

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Frontier Airlines is once again ending service from the Fresno Yosemite International Airport.Frontier currently offers nonstop flights to and from Denver two times per week: Thursday and Sunday.The news comes on the same day a $2.9 billion merger was announced between Frontier and Spirit Airlines, another so-called "ultra-low-cost carrier."Frontier made a return back to the Fresno market in 2018 after a departure in 2007, and another in 2015.A spokesperson with the airport called the move "a business decision."The spokesperson said in a statement that they don't have any information about how the merger between Spirit and Frontier could affect future service in Fresno.Fresno Yosemite International Airport will continue to offer daily service to Denver on United and the airport's newest airline, Southwest.