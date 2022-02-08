fresno-yosemite international airport

Frontier Airlines ending services at Fresno Yosemite International Airport

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Frontier Airlines ending services at Fresno airport

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Frontier Airlines is once again ending service from the Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

Frontier currently offers nonstop flights to and from Denver two times per week: Thursday and Sunday.

The news comes on the same day a $2.9 billion merger was announced between Frontier and Spirit Airlines, another so-called "ultra-low-cost carrier."

Frontier made a return back to the Fresno market in 2018 after a departure in 2007, and another in 2015.

A spokesperson with the airport called the move "a business decision."

The spokesperson said in a statement that they don't have any information about how the merger between Spirit and Frontier could affect future service in Fresno.

Fresno Yosemite International Airport will continue to offer daily service to Denver on United and the airport's newest airline, Southwest.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelfresnofresno yosemite international airportfrontier airlines
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO-YOSEMITE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
Passengers at Fresno airport frustrated by flight delays, cancelations
Fresno Yosemite International Airport preparing for holiday travel
New COVID-19 testing protocols in effect for international travelers
Thanksgiving travel expected to be up from before the pandemic
TOP STORIES
Good Samaritans help catch driver in deadly east central Fresno crash
CA will lift mask mandate as omicron cases fall
What World Ag Expo returning means for economic impact
1 arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run crash in central Fresno
Assemblymember Jim Patterson calls for state audit of CSU system
Motorcyclist dies following crash in central Fresno
New black-owned venue The Rose opening in Downtown Fresno
Show More
Fresno woman using wreath business to help Marjaree Mason Center
61-year-old missing Clovis man found dead, police say
New project launching to document COVID-19 impact on Merced County
Police ID 2 killed in southwest Fresno shooting
Driver killed after crashing into tree in Fresno County
More TOP STORIES News