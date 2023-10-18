Fresno Teachers Association members set to vote on union strike

Members of the Fresno Teachers Association are scheduled to vote on whether the union will go on strike.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Members of the Fresno Teachers Association are scheduled to vote on whether the union will go on strike.

The last three-year contract expired more than three months ago, and negotiations have not been successful up until this point, with the two groups unable to come together on key sticking points.

The district said as recently as last week, they put forth a proposal that includes a 14% salary increase over three years and two different one-time payments of 2.5%.

That bumps the average Fresno teacher's salary to $103,000 a year.

The district said they are also working to reduce class sizes.

However, the FTA says the district plans to cut healthcare contributions to cover the one-time pay increases.

They also say FUSD has not addressed other core issues.

The teachers are scheduled to begin voting at 5:30 pm Wednesday.