Careers

Candy company now hiring full-time 'candyologists' to taste test products

By Ashley Siu
It's a dream job for people with a sweet tooth. Candy Funhouse is hiring professional taste testers, called "candyologists."

According to the job posting, candyologists are expected to review some of the company's 3,000 candy and chocolate items. They will select 100 products to be featured in the brand's first candy line.

Full-time and part-time candyologists are paid 60 Canadian dollars an hour. They must be at least 18 years old, enthusiastic about trying new products and able to give honest and objective opinions.

Candy Funhouse is a Canadian company based in Mississauga, Ontario. However, some taste testers can work from home.

The deadline to apply is February 15. Learn more about the job posting here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersjobs hiringfoodfun stuffcandyjobs
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ABC data shows California lagging behind most states in administering COVID vaccines
Motorcycle rider killed in central Fresno crash
Schumer: Article of impeachment to be delivered Monday
Storms will bring rain to Valley, snow to Sierra over the next week
Baseball icon Hank Aaron dies at 86
Hit-and-run driver arrested after causing 3 crashes in Madera Co.
Calif. officials discuss moving away from vaccine tier system
Show More
Fresno receives $15.8 million to cover overdue rent for tenants and landlords
4 displaced after fire destroys Fresno County home
Man arrested for DUI after crashing into parked car, passing out at the wheel
EDD's delays threaten unemployment pay for thousands
Troops back in Capitol after banishment to parking garage
More TOP STORIES News