Candlelight vigil held for 7 farm workers killed in Madera County crash

KERMAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- There was a powerful show of support in Kerman Sunday as hundreds lit candles and waved lights at Kerckhoff Park.

The candles were a visual reminder of seven farm workers who died last month.

The workers all lived in Kerman. On the morning of February 23, they were in a van, heading from their homes to Lion Farms for work.

Authorities say the van and a pick-up truck crashed head-on in Madera County on Avenue 7 near Road 22. In all, eight people died.

On Sunday, the Kerman community sent a clear message: They will not forget the workers.

"(The) candle represents peace for me and remembrance that this is just the beginning of their eternal life, which is forever," FUERZA co-founder Luz Cabrera said.

Sunday night's vigil comes just a day after community members said their goodbyes at the funeral for the seven farm workers.

While the emotional weekend served as a final goodbye to the workers, the City of Kerman and surrounding communities continue to show their support.

Various GoFundMes and local fundraisers have raised well over $30,000 for the victims' families.

"They still have a lot of costs, and they still need a lot of money," FUERZA Member Mayra Galvez said. "The community has been unique in being together to help these families."

Some of the seven workers killed were from Mexico, and Action News has learned the bodies of three of the men have left Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

One body arrived in Mexico Sunday afternoon, and two others will arrive Monday morning.

