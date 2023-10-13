Fundraiser offering poetry and wine at Arte Americas in downtown Fresno

A toast to history and poetic traditions took place to help raise money for Arte Americas in downtown Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A toast to history and poetic traditions happened to help raise money for Arte Americas in downtown Fresno.

"One of my goals for Arte Americas is to expand the education program. To offer more consistent opportunities for families and young people to come and learn about art in all of its forms," explained Arianna Paz Chávez, executive director of Arte Americas.

Chavez says the Poetry and Vino Fundraiser will be a unique experience for everyone who attends.

"We will be featuring from Campesino Cellars, owned by a relative of Jose Montoya, our featured artist," said Chavez.

The event offers everything from drinking wine to learning about the history and evolution of the poetic traditions of Aztlan.

National Poet Laureate Emeritus Juan Felipe Herrera is a special guest and is co-hosting and excited to share powerful poetry with the community.

"We have poets from Fresno with their beautiful voices reciting these particular poems that we haven't heard," said Herrera.

The poems are full of impactful stories that Herrera says need to be shared more often.

"We want to unite and bring together our cultures."

Chavez invites the community to stop by and soak in the current exhibit, Jose Montoya's Resonant Valley, within the museum.

Herrera says he also has a little surprise for those who attend.

"You can come up to me at this table I will set up, and I am going to write you a poem on the spot. Whatever you want me to write and to whomever you want to."