New video shows explosive garage fire in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- New video into the newsroom shows what Fresno fire crews were faced with when responding to an explosive garage fire in central Fresno.

The battalion chief first on scene, Thursday, captured the moments massive flames brought down powerlines on Ninth Street near Olive.

Firefighters were able to knock the blaze out before it spread to a nearby apartment complex and thankfully, no one was injured.

Investigators are still looking into the cause but say the area has heavy homeless activity and believe that could be a contributing factor.

Year to date numbers show Fresno Fire has responded to more than 2,200 fires related to homeless activity in the last year.
