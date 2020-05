Units are on scene of a garage fire in the area of E. Princeton and N. Glenn. Engine 5 first on scene reporting heavy fire from the garage. pic.twitter.com/BJTw1nWFyp — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) March 19, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters doused a garage fire in central Fresno early Thursday morning.The fire was reported at around 4:30 a.m. on Princeton and Glenn, near Blackstone and Shields.Crews arrived to find heavy flames coming from the detached garage. No one was living inside the home.The cause of the fire is under investigation.