Taking Action Together

Fresno's Gazebo Gardens preparing to celebrate 100-year anniversary

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno's Gazebo Gardens preparing to celebrate 100-year anniversary

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- From greenery to plant in your garden to providing a sense of community, CEO Scott Miller says Gazebo Gardens has something for the whole family.

"We have a café, we have a beer garden, you see children people bring their dogs. A lot of people from out of town will stop in here. We have people from all over the world visit because they found out about us from the internet," he said.

Stay-home orders during the pandemic may have put events in the beer garden on hold, but that also meant home gardening would flourish.

"Obviously, we couldn't have the beer garden but we did have the policy, 'Until there was a vaccine we would do free deliveries.' on any size order so the volume of plant sales went through the roof," said Miller.

That delivery service meant even during the slow periods, he wouldn't have to lay anyone off.

Miller says, "It was a scary time. It wouldn't be right to say it was a good time but for the business, that was how we made it through."

Whether you're looking for something aesthetically pleasing for your outdoor space or getting started on your winter vegetables, Miller says Fall in Fresno is a great time to plant.

He adds, "2022 is our 100-year anniversary. You can expect to see a next level of activity here. We're going to be doing a lot of events for our 100-year anniversary."

Gazebo Gardens' beer garden is open Thursdays through Saturdays from 5 pm - 9 pm.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnotaking action togetherbusiness
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TAKING ACTION TOGETHER
Need a $500 loan? The Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation could help
Visalia Girl Scout gets prestigious award for saving mom's life
Merced police officer helps gift car to massage therapist
Clovis Fest to highlight Made in Clovis ideas and items this weekend
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
Show More
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
More TOP STORIES News