Fresno's Gazebo Gardens preparing to celebrate 100-year anniversary

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- From greenery to plant in your garden to providing a sense of community, CEO Scott Miller says Gazebo Gardens has something for the whole family."We have a café, we have a beer garden, you see children people bring their dogs. A lot of people from out of town will stop in here. We have people from all over the world visit because they found out about us from the internet," he said.Stay-home orders during the pandemic may have put events in the beer garden on hold, but that also meant home gardening would flourish."Obviously, we couldn't have the beer garden but we did have the policy, 'Until there was a vaccine we would do free deliveries.' on any size order so the volume of plant sales went through the roof," said Miller.That delivery service meant even during the slow periods, he wouldn't have to lay anyone off.Miller says, "It was a scary time. It wouldn't be right to say it was a good time but for the business, that was how we made it through."Whether you're looking for something aesthetically pleasing for your outdoor space or getting started on your winter vegetables, Miller says Fall in Fresno is a great time to plant.He adds, "2022 is our 100-year anniversary. You can expect to see a next level of activity here. We're going to be doing a lot of events for our 100-year anniversary."Gazebo Gardens' beer garden is open Thursdays through Saturdays from 5 pm - 9 pm.