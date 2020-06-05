March, candlelight vigil to be held in Madera honoring George Floyd

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Black Student Union of Madera South High School and the Madera Chapter of the NAACP will hold a march and candlelight vigil to peacefully promote civil rights and equal justice.The march will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday at John Adams Elementary and will go toward Lions Town and Country Park for speeches from students.The candlelight vigil will start at 7 p.m. with the lighting of candles at around 7:15 a.m. at the Madera Courthouse Park.George Floyd and other lives lost at the hands of police brutality will be remembered during the march and honored at the vigil.Face masks will be offered to those who do not have one.