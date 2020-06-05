Society

March, candlelight vigil to be held in Madera honoring George Floyd

George Floyd and other lives lost at the hands of police brutality will be remembered during the march and honored at the vigil.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Black Student Union of Madera South High School and the Madera Chapter of the NAACP will hold a march and candlelight vigil to peacefully promote civil rights and equal justice.

The march will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday at John Adams Elementary and will go toward Lions Town and Country Park for speeches from students.

The candlelight vigil will start at 7 p.m. with the lighting of candles at around 7:15 a.m. at the Madera Courthouse Park.

Face masks will be offered to those who do not have one.
