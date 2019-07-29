Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

Gilroy Shooting: What is the garlic festival about?

GILROY, Calif. -- Four people, including the suspect, died and more than a dozen were injured during a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. Here's a look at what the annual event is all about about.


  • The Gilroy Garlic Festival is an annual festival celebrating Gilroy's most abundant crop: garlic.

  • The food festival is held at Christmas Hill Park about 30 miles south of San Jose, California.

  • People attending can buy food cooked with garlic, garlic cooking demonstrations, and multiple stages for live music.

  • The three-day festival ran from Friday, July 26 through Sunday, July 28.

  • The festival began in 1979. This year it marked its 40th anniversary.

  • 4,000 volunteers work to make the Gilroy Garlic Festival a success. It features only California-grown garlic.

  • One of its most famous foods is garlic ice cream.

  • The Gilroy Garlic Festival benefits local charities and nonprofit groups.

  • Weapons of any kind, alcohol, bottles, cans, glass are prohibited.



Get the latest on the deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting here.
More TOP STORIES News