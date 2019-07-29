Gilroy Shooting: What is the garlic festival about?

- The Gilroy Garlic Festival is an annual festival celebrating Gilroy's most abundant crop: garlic.
- The food festival is held at Christmas Hill Park about 30 miles south of San Jose, California.
- People attending can buy food cooked with garlic, garlic cooking demonstrations, and multiple stages for live music.
- The three-day festival ran from Friday, July 26 through Sunday, July 28.
- The festival began in 1979. This year it marked its 40th anniversary.
- 4,000 volunteers work to make the Gilroy Garlic Festival a success. It features only California-grown garlic.
- One of its most famous foods is garlic ice cream.
- The Gilroy Garlic Festival benefits local charities and nonprofit groups.
- Weapons of any kind, alcohol, bottles, cans, glass are prohibited.
