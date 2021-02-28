Society

Fresno County SWAT team surprise girl scouts with sweet purchase

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local girl scout cookie stand will have to restock its supply thanks to the Fresno County Sheriff's SWAT team.

Each deputy on the team pitched in to buy all of the boxes for one troop.

SWAT brought out one of its Bearcat armored vehicles to take a group photo with the girls.

Members of the team say they wanted to help out a local troop because sales are harder to come by at booths these days because of the pandemic.
