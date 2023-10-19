UC Merced hosts 'Goat Yoga' event as part of National Transfer Student Week

UC Merced students got to relax and take deep breaths with some four-legged friends.

Transfer students were given priority access to the goats -- with the goal of giving them an opportunity to de-stress.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- UC Merced students got to relax and take deep breaths with some four-legged friends.

The campus held a "Goat Yoga" event -- participants were happy to stretch out with goats right on their backs.

The event was hosted by the University's Transfer, Returning, and Veteran Program.

Transfer students were given priority access to the goats -- with the goal of giving them an opportunity to de-stress.

The "Goat Yoga" instructor hopes that students take away lessons of compassion from the kind animals.

"The goats are very friendly and loving, so it's really nice for students to have a chance to interact with such a gentle animal," says Terri Tenzing.

The goats are the Nigerian Dwarf breed -- and organizers say they were bred to be social.

The event was created for National Transfer Student Week.