good sports

Good Sports: Fig Garden Masters swim team gives meals to healthcare heroes

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The pandemic has halted weekly practices for a Fresno team, but the athletes are using that extra time to give back to frontline healthcare workers.

Carol Houk is a retired nurse who spent 22 of her 40 years in the field working in the ER at Community Regional Medical Center.

"It's really difficult to find ways to support the staff emotionally, and one way is through food," she says. "The ER itself is very chaotic, busy, challenging and demanding. Once the pandemic hit, it really raised the volume of the stress and what is demanded of all staff."

Carol is also a member of the Fig Garden Masters Swim team which is a group of adults who swim for exercise, competition and camaraderie.

"We've been swimming together for well over ten years, we're all foodies, we love to cook, we love to get together and drink wine and eat good food. We haven't been swimming together as a group because of COVID, so we thought why not make some lunches and bring them here to those people who are working so hard to keep us healthy?"

The team has adopted the name 'Swimmers Serving Saints', making and serving lunch last Saturday for the healthcare workers at CRMC.

An idea that was born in the pool with the mission to feed every ER in town.

Next month, the team plans on bringing meals to St. Agnes Medical Center. If you'd like to make a donation you can visit the team's GoFundMe page.

It's a selfless act from one team to another.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnohealthswimminggood sports
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOOD SPORTS
Good Sports: 10-year-old Clovis boy dominating the wrestling scene
Good Sports: Former Fuego player starts HPA Foundation to give equipment to low-income families
Good Sports: Fresno's Aari McDonald a top prospect for WNBA draft
Good Sports: Haley Espinoza
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHP officer and suspect shot following chase in Tulare County
Which youth sports in Central CA can resume playing?
Central Valley native's cameras are crucial to Mars 2020 mission
Former Visalia band coach arrested for sexually assaulting student, police say
COVID-19 vaccine clinic officially opens at Reedley College
Fresno ranks 5th midsized city with most minority-owned businesses
Fresno County preparing to receive larger supply of COVID-19 vaccine
Show More
CA to set aside 10% of vaccine doses for teachers
Man critically injured after being hit by car in central Fresno
Clovis Unified preparing for secondary students to return to in-person learning
Thieves steal Sanger barber shop's pole that's been in the family for 3 generations
Man shot in the leg during argument in southwest Fresno
More TOP STORIES News